Overview

Dr. Pradeep Thapar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Thapar works at Premier Psychiatry in Orland Park, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Anxiety and Delusional Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.