Dr. Pradeep Singh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Meerut University / L.L.R.M. Medical College and is affiliated with Atrium Health Pineville, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Carolina Cardiology Associates in Rock Hill, SC with other offices in Fort Mill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Venous Insufficiency and Chronic Care Management along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.