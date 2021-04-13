Overview

Dr. Pradeep Roy, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.



Dr. Roy works at Associated Psychiatric Consultants Inc. in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.