Dr. Pradeep Ramulu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramulu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradeep Ramulu, MD
Overview
Dr. Pradeep Ramulu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Ramulu works at
Locations
-
1
Champlain Ophthalmology600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-6052
-
2
Champaign Dental Group6201 Greenleigh Ave, Middle River, MD 21220 Directions (410) 955-6052
-
3
Johns Hopkins Children's Center1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-5080Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramulu?
About Dr. Pradeep Ramulu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1003821521
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramulu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramulu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramulu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramulu works at
Dr. Ramulu has seen patients for Glaucoma and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramulu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramulu speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramulu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramulu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramulu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramulu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.