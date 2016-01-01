See All Ophthalmologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Pradeep Ramulu, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Pradeep Ramulu, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Pradeep Ramulu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. 

Dr. Ramulu works at Champaign Dental Group in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Middle River, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Elman, MD
Dr. Michael Elman, MD
10 (226)
View Profile
Dr. David Dao, MD
Dr. David Dao, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Sidney Schechet, MD
Dr. Sidney Schechet, MD
10 (82)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Champlain Ophthalmology
    600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-6052
  2. 2
    Champaign Dental Group
    6201 Greenleigh Ave, Middle River, MD 21220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-6052
  3. 3
    Johns Hopkins Children's Center
    1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-5080
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Vision Screening
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Vision Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ramulu?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pradeep Ramulu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pradeep Ramulu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ramulu to family and friends

    Dr. Ramulu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ramulu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pradeep Ramulu, MD.

    About Dr. Pradeep Ramulu, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003821521
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pradeep Ramulu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramulu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramulu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramulu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramulu has seen patients for Glaucoma and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramulu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramulu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramulu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramulu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramulu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Pradeep Ramulu, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.