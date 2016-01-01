See All Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Pradeep Prakash, MB BS

Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Pradeep Prakash, MB BS is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. 

Dr. Prakash works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
    835 S Van Buren St Rm 849, Green Bay, WI 54301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 433-0111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
ADHD and-or ADD

Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Pradeep Prakash, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831514900
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Critical Care Medicine and Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pradeep Prakash, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prakash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prakash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prakash has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prakash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prakash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prakash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

