Dr. Pradeep Prakash, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prakash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradeep Prakash, MB BS
Overview
Dr. Pradeep Prakash, MB BS is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI.
Dr. Prakash works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital835 S Van Buren St Rm 849, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 433-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prakash?
About Dr. Pradeep Prakash, MB BS
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1831514900
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prakash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prakash works at
Dr. Prakash has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prakash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prakash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prakash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.