Dr. Pradeep Penta, MD

Sports Medicine
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pradeep Penta, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus

Dr. Penta works at Murray Hill Medical Group PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CareMount Medical
    317 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 726-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 13, 2017
    I had a fantastic experience with him today and I am very happy to recommend him. I went to his office with severe pain in my back and leg and he had an office full of people and my wait time was less than five minutes. After concluding my physical tests he felt o needed an MRI immediately and called his center and I got an MRI within an hour! Within three hours later I got an epidural from him and my pain seems to be much improved. He couldn't have been nicer or more efficient! Thank you again!
    Marc Lewis in White Plains, NY — Apr 13, 2017
    About Dr. Pradeep Penta, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1982801874
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    • SUNY Syracuse
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pradeep Penta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Penta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Penta accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Penta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Penta works at Murray Hill Medical Group PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Penta’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Penta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

