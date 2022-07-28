Overview

Dr. Pradeep Nayak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Nayak works at Virginia Heart in Reston, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA and Vienna, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.