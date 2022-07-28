Dr. Pradeep Nayak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradeep Nayak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pradeep Nayak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Nayak works at
Locations
Virginia Heart - Reston1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 550, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-5003
Virginia Heart - Fairfax3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 305, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 977-5002
Virginia Heart - Vienna130 Park St SE Ste 100, Vienna, VA 22180 Directions (703) 977-5001
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A normal 6 month review, no issues. Dr Nyak was happy yo answer a few questions I had. Told me about some clinical trials I might be interested in. Have total faith in Dr. Nyak
About Dr. Pradeep Nayak, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1922000181
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital-Cardiology|Thomas Jefferson University|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital-Cardiology
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Internal Medicine
