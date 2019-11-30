See All Neurosurgeons in Largo, FL
Dr. Pradeep Narotam, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Pradeep Narotam, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Largo, FL. They graduated from University of Natal Durban South Africa and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital.

Dr. Narotam works at The Florida Center For Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery in Largo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Florida Center For Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery
    13121 66th St, Largo, FL 33773 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 382-6895
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Damage Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Infection Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Spinal Instrumentation Procedure Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Discitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Discitis
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Frameless Stereotactic Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Procedure Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Surgery Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Narotam?

    Nov 30, 2019
    Wonderful neurosurgeon! Did a great job on my neck! Now have my left arm back!
    Larry — Nov 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pradeep Narotam, MD
    About Dr. Pradeep Narotam, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821109786
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Natal and Wentworth Hospital|Wentworth Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Natal Durban South Africa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pradeep Narotam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narotam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Narotam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Narotam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Narotam works at The Florida Center For Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery in Largo, FL. View the full address on Dr. Narotam’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Narotam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narotam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narotam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narotam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

