Dr. Pradeep Nagaraju, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pradeep Nagaraju, MD is an Urology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Nagaraju works at
Locations
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.130 Town Center Dr Ste 200, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 539-9036
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 407, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-0638
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.11051 Hall Rd Ste 200, Utica, MI 48317 Directions (586) 254-5759
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nagaraju was very kind and thorough at appointments. Unfortunately the surgery did not help as much as I would have hoped. It was a lot of time for healing. I am very overweight was not suggested that might be a problem. The surgery went well. I healed quickly. Hopefully it prevented future incontinence or prolapse issues.
About Dr. Pradeep Nagaraju, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagaraju has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagaraju accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagaraju has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagaraju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nagaraju speaks Arabic.
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagaraju. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagaraju.
