Dr. Pradeep Mohan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (55)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Pradeep Mohan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital Northeast.

Dr. Mohan works at Veda Medical in Live Oak, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Skin Grafts, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Veda Medical
    12315 Judson Rd Ste 110, Live Oak, TX 78233 (210) 756-9132

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Northeast

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Breast Reconstruction
Excision of Skin Lesion
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Skin Cancer
Spider Veins
Wound Repair
Wrist Replacement
Abdominal Wall Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Benign Tumor
Black Eye
Blepharoplasty
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Bone Disorders
Botox® Injection
Breast Augmentation
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reduction
Burn Injuries
Burn Surgical Procedure
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Endoscopic
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chemical Peel
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Congenital Hand Surgery
Cosmetic Conditions
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery
Cosmetic Neck Surgery
Cosmetic Procedure
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure
Cosmetic Trunk Surgery
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Dupuytren's Contracture
Endoscopic Hand Surgery
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Eyelid Surgery
Facelift
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction
Facial Rejuvenation
Fracture
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Hand Reconstruction
Hand Tendon Repair
Hidradenitis
Joint Pain
Laser Hair Removal
Laser Skin Resurfacing
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Mini Tummy Tuck
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Neuroplasty
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Aging
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis
Skin Laxity
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Third-Degree Burns
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
Upper Body Lift
Wound Care and Management
Wrinkles
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 26, 2021
    Dr Mohan literally worked a miracle on my heel. Pressure bruise=gangrene, then open wound covering entire heel on left foot. 2 different doctors said amputation was most likely; then I was blessed with an appointment with Dr Pradeep Mohan. The wound is now completely closed and I will begin physical therapy in 3 weeks. I received the most compassionate care possible from Dr. Mohan and his entire staff is top notch. I highly recommend Dr. Mohan.
    Bill S — Jun 26, 2021
    About Dr. Pradeep Mohan, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    24 years of experience
    English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    1235351610
    Education & Certifications

    Southern Illinois University-Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery|Yale University|Yale University-Hand and Reconstructive Microsurgery
    Seaton Hall University|Seton Hall University-St. Francis Medical Center-General Surgery
    Seton Hall University St Francis Med Ctr
    AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
