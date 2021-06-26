Overview

Dr. Pradeep Mohan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital Northeast.



Dr. Mohan works at Veda Medical in Live Oak, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Skin Grafts, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.