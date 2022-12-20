Dr. Pradeep Mettu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mettu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradeep Mettu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pradeep Mettu, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Oculoplastic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Locations
Raleigh Eye and Face Plastic Surgery4201 Lake Boone Trl Ste 103, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 626-8783
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with the outcome of my eye surgery. Dr. Mattu spends time explaining the procedure and is pleasant and very responsive to questions. His nurse, Shayla, is also responsive and communication with him and his office is very easy. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Pradeep Mettu, MD
- Oculoplastic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hosps
- Saint Francis Hospital
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- Duke University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Mettu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mettu accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mettu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mettu has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mettu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Mettu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mettu.
