Dr. Pradeep Mettu, MD

Oculoplastic Surgery
5 (67)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pradeep Mettu, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Oculoplastic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Mettu works at Raleigh Eye and Face Plastic Surgery in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

5/5
Locations

    Raleigh Eye and Face Plastic Surgery
    Raleigh Eye and Face Plastic Surgery
4201 Lake Boone Trl Ste 103, Raleigh, NC 27607
(919) 626-8783

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Lacrimal Disorders Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Orbit Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Orbital Tumor Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 20, 2022
    I am very pleased with the outcome of my eye surgery. Dr. Mattu spends time explaining the procedure and is pleasant and very responsive to questions. His nurse, Shayla, is also responsive and communication with him and his office is very easy. I highly recommend him!
    About Dr. Pradeep Mettu, MD

    • Oculoplastic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215236419
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Hosps
    Internship
    • Saint Francis Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
