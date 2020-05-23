Dr. Pradeep Mathur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradeep Mathur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pradeep Mathur, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Michigan State University.
Dr. Mathur works at
Locations
-
1
Belmont Pines Hospital615 Churchill Hubbard Rd, Youngstown, OH 44505 Directions (330) 759-2700
-
2
Comprehensive Psychiatry Group955 Windham Ct Ste 2, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 726-9570
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mathur?
I would never go to another dr. He has treated me for almost 9 years now and i wouldn’t of made the progress i did without him.
About Dr. Pradeep Mathur, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1053373159
Education & Certifications
- Mich St U
- Kingsboro Psychiatric Center
- Michigan State University
- University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathur works at
Dr. Mathur has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Autism and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mathur speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.