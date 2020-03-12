Dr. Pradeep Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradeep Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pradeep Kumar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Nalanda Medical College.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
-
1
Child and Family Guidance Center4031 W Plano Pkwy Ste 211, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 351-3490
-
2
Plano Behavioral Helath Pllc4011 W Plano Pkwy Ste 123, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 849-9597
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This review is about the staff of Dr.Kumar's office. They are very cheerful and courteous. They always give an early appointment. Together with Dr.Kumar , they make a great team. The team at Dr.Kumar's office deserves an Aplus.
About Dr. Pradeep Kumar, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1609823608
Education & Certifications
- Nalanda Medical College
- Addiction Medicine
