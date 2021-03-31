Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pradeep Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pradeep Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, CA.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
California Hospitalist1900 Mowry Ave Ste 309, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 784-1900
Fremont Office2000 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 797-1111Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Rose Hospital
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had my cardiac stress tests done using a sound machine and also on a tread mill
About Dr. Pradeep Kumar, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1295838746
