Dr. Pradeep Kulkarni, MD
Dr. Pradeep Kulkarni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Gandhi Med Coll-Osmania U and is affiliated with Potomac Valley Hospital, UPMC Western Maryland and Webster County Memorial Hospital.
Allegany Cardiology Center952 Seton Dr Ste 301, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (301) 724-6787
Hospital Affiliations
- Potomac Valley Hospital
- UPMC Western Maryland
- Webster County Memorial Hospital
I've been a satisfied patient of Dr. Kulkarni for over a decade. He quickly diagnosed my problem and directed me to surgeon for the solution. He's busy because he's good.
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Gandhi Med Coll-Osmania U
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kulkarni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulkarni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulkarni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulkarni has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kulkarni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulkarni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulkarni.
