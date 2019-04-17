Dr. Pradeep Jolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradeep Jolly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pradeep Jolly, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Jolly works at
Locations
-
1
Nsh Cancer Institute Professional Services G. LLC1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-4777
-
2
Georgia Cancer specialists3330 Preston Ridge Rd Ste 110, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 566-6995
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jolly?
Dr. Jolly quite literally helped save my life. I was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer and he quickly came up with a few treatment options for me to consider, providing pros & cons for each. We chose a path forward together that met my needs, which included fertility preservation. Throughout my treatment, he addressed my side effects proactively. I am cancer-free today and also the proud mother of a child delivered post treatment. I highly recommend Dr. Jolly.
About Dr. Pradeep Jolly, MD
- Hematology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1023096823
Education & Certifications
- PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jolly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jolly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jolly works at
Dr. Jolly has seen patients for Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Bone Marrow Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jolly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jolly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jolly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jolly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jolly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.