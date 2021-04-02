Dr. Pradeep Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradeep Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pradeep Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.

Locations
Fairfax Hospital Children Kidney Center3299 Woodburn Rd Ste 220, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 522-7476
Arlington Office1715 N George Mason Dr Ste 204, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 522-7476
Virginia Hospital Center1701 N George Mason Dr, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 558-5000
Woodburn Endoscopy Center Pllc3301 Woodburn Rd Ste 109, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 752-2557
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gupta has taken excellent care of me for approximately 30 years. He is a superb and caring doctor. Because of his high degree of professionalism and skill, I trust him with my life. He is also a very pleasant person to know and I always look forward to my contacts with him. I recommend him as an outstanding doctor.
About Dr. Pradeep Gupta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1215097829
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.