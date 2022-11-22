Overview

Dr. Pradeep Dinakar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Foxborough, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Kilpauk Medical College and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Dinakar works at MASS GENERAL HOSPITAL in Foxborough, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

