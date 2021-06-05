Overview

Dr. Pradeep Damle, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.



Dr. Damle works at Antelope Valley Lung Institute in Lancaster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.