Dr. Pradeep Damle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pradeep Damle, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.
Dr. Damle works at
Locations
Damle Medical Corp.1331 W Avenue J Ste 101, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 945-8717
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing him for over 15 years. He is a good doctor and cares about his patients.
About Dr. Pradeep Damle, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1770563116
Education & Certifications
- NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Damle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Damle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Damle works at
Dr. Damle has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Damle speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Damle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damle.
