Dr. Pradeep Chopra, MD
Overview
Dr. Pradeep Chopra, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA / R.G. KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Southern New England Anesthesia and Pain Associates Inc.102 Smithfield Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 725-9997
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw him about a year ago. My little daughter was very sick. She could not get out of her bed with being exhausted. I had already seen over 25 + doctors and were of no help. Some said she had anxiety and some said she had fibromyalgia. Dr. Chopra worked very hard for a year to help her. He diagnosed her with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and other things. She is now able to go to school. She is not perfect but at least she is a lot better. She is an A student. I am forever grateful to Dr. Chopra for helping my child. There is nothing worse than to have a sick child and no doctor wants to help her. Dr. Chopra went out of his way to help her.
About Dr. Pradeep Chopra, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA / R.G. KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chopra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chopra accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chopra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chopra has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chopra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chopra speaks Russian.
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Chopra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chopra.
