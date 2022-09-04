See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Pawtucket, RI
Dr. Pradeep Chopra, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (138)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pradeep Chopra, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA / R.G. KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Chopra works at The Stuart Center in Pawtucket, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern New England Anesthesia and Pain Associates Inc.
    102 Smithfield Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 725-9997

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 138 ratings
    Patient Ratings (138)
    5 Star
    (124)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pradeep Chopra, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235138116
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA / R.G. KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pradeep Chopra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chopra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chopra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chopra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chopra works at The Stuart Center in Pawtucket, RI. View the full address on Dr. Chopra’s profile.

    Dr. Chopra has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chopra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    138 patients have reviewed Dr. Chopra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chopra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chopra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chopra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

