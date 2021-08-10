Overview

Dr. Pradeep Chandra, DO is an Invasive Cardiology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Invasive Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Chandra works at St. Louis Heart & Vascular in Bridgeton, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO and Granite City, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.