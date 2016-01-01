Overview

Dr. Pradeep Bekal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their fellowship with Brooklyn-Caledonian Hosp



Dr. Bekal works at Gastro Health in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.