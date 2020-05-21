Overview

Dr. Pradeep Arora, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Gajra Raja Medical College, Jiwaji University and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Arora works at Mental Health Center in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.