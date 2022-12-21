Overview

Dr. Pradeep Adatrow, DDS is a Sleep Medicine Dentistry Practitioner in Southaven, MS. They completed their residency with Indiana University|Indiana University / School of Dentistry



Dr. Adatrow works at Advanced Dental Implant and TMJ Center in Southaven, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.