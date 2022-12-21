Dr. Pradeep Adatrow, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adatrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradeep Adatrow, DDS
Overview
Dr. Pradeep Adatrow, DDS is a Sleep Medicine Dentistry Practitioner in Southaven, MS. They completed their residency with Indiana University|Indiana University / School of Dentistry
Dr. Adatrow works at
Locations
Advanced Dental Implant and TMJ Center7135 Getwell Rd Ste 100, Southaven, MS 38672 Directions (662) 356-3352Monday8:00am - 12:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pradeep Adatrow, DDS
- Sleep Medicine Dentistry
- English
- 1992803571
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Health Sciences Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adatrow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adatrow accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adatrow accepts online scheduling.
Dr. Adatrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
374 patients have reviewed Dr. Adatrow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adatrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adatrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adatrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.