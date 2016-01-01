Dr. Prachi Italiya, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Italiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prachi Italiya, DO
Overview
Dr. Prachi Italiya, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Corpus Christi Office5846 WOOLDRIDGE RD, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 994-8979
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Prachi Italiya, DO
- Geriatric Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1891159372
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Italiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Italiya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Italiya.
