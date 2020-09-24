Dr. Prachee Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prachee Jain, MD
Overview
Dr. Prachee Jain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Concord, NC. They completed their residency with Maryland General Hospital

Locations
Prachee Jain245 Le Phillip Ct Ne, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 256-8300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
You will *not* find a more concerned personal doctor than Dr. Prachee Jain. She is a Board Certified Internal Medicine Physician, whom I came to know when she was my mother's primary care provider a decade ago. During this COVID-19 pandemic, she and her staff have been wonderful, and I cannot recommend them highly enough! She is attentive and patient, listening carefully to address all of my (multiple) medical concerns. I've never regretted the decision to be her patient. You won't either!!!!
About Dr. Prachee Jain, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1891878369
Education & Certifications
- Maryland General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.