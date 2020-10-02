See All Ophthalmologists in St Petersburg, FL
Ophthalmology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Prabin Mishra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.

Dr. Mishra works at Gulfcoast Eye Care in St Petersburg, FL with other offices in Pinellas Park, FL, Palm Harbor, FL and Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Gulfcoast Eye Care
    1515 9th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 785-4419
    Gulfcoast Eye Care
    6036 PARK BLVD N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 729-2020
    Gulfcoast Eye Care
    2650 Tampa Rd, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 785-4419
    Port Charlotte
    21275 Olean Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 625-1325
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Stye
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Stye
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 02, 2020
    Couldn't of been a better experience. Dr Mishra was quick and effective. He explained everything clearly and conconcisely. I would recommend nobody else. 5 star!
    RAY B — Oct 02, 2020
    About Dr. Prabin Mishra, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851361869
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Aesthetic Rejuvenation Center Of Beverly Hills
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Indiana University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prabin Mishra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mishra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mishra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mishra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mishra has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mishra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mishra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mishra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

