Dr. Prabin Mishra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mishra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prabin Mishra, MD
Overview
Dr. Prabin Mishra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Dr. Mishra works at
Locations
-
1
Gulfcoast Eye Care1515 9th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 785-4419
-
2
Gulfcoast Eye Care6036 PARK BLVD N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (941) 729-2020
-
3
Gulfcoast Eye Care2650 Tampa Rd, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 785-4419
-
4
Port Charlotte21275 Olean Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 625-1325Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mishra?
Couldn't of been a better experience. Dr Mishra was quick and effective. He explained everything clearly and conconcisely. I would recommend nobody else. 5 star!
About Dr. Prabin Mishra, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1851361869
Education & Certifications
- Aesthetic Rejuvenation Center Of Beverly Hills
- Indiana University
- Michigan State University
- Cornell
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mishra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mishra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mishra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mishra works at
Dr. Mishra has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mishra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mishra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mishra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.