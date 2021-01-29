Overview

Dr. Prabhugouda Patil, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with United Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Patil works at Prabhu B. Patil M.d. P.a in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.