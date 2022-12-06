Overview

Dr. Prabhu Udayakumar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Udayakumar works at Hendrick Clinic - Rheumatology in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.