Dr. Prabhu Udayakumar, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Prabhu Udayakumar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.

Dr. Udayakumar works at Hendrick Clinic - Rheumatology in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hendrick Clinic - Rheumatology
    1850 Hickory St, Abilene, TX 79601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 670-2255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hendrick Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 06, 2022
    He is amazing! His knowledge is excellent and he is very compassionate with his patients. He refers if necessary and makes sure his patients are getting good care! I highly recommend Dr. Udayaakumar highly!
    Cheryl Neeley — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. Prabhu Udayakumar, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679725923
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Residency
    • University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Meritcare Health System
    Medical Education
    • Madras Med Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prabhu Udayakumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Udayakumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Udayakumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Udayakumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Udayakumar works at Hendrick Clinic - Rheumatology in Abilene, TX. View the full address on Dr. Udayakumar’s profile.

    Dr. Udayakumar has seen patients for Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Udayakumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Udayakumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udayakumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Udayakumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Udayakumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

