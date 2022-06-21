Overview

Dr. Prabhjot Sidhu, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Issaquah, WA. They graduated from New York University School Of Dental Medicine.



Dr. Sidhu works at Sunrise Dental of Issaquah in Issaquah, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.