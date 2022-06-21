Dr. Prabhjot Sidhu, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prabhjot Sidhu, DDS
Dr. Prabhjot Sidhu, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Issaquah, WA. They graduated from New York University School Of Dental Medicine.
Sunrise Dental of Issaquah5006 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 578-5301Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
My visit they, is wandful, people they, so kind, and respectful, and cares about the people, and they are doing great job, because of the kind of working they are doing, is not easy, but they are professional, they are now, what they are doing, I courage people to go they, to see them self, this people they are very kind and very friendly, and simple and respectful, from doctors and members of the staff, we thank you, very much, this is my first time, after passing 30 years, off my life, no dental care to take care of me, like you people, doine to me, that why I thank you guys, very much and appreciate, I recommend avery boody, to go visit this place, how they are making your teeth look good and small, and strong teeth, and white, I never knew that, it'll days my teeth start hurting me, I can't wait, to call them and they are given me aportment, when I get they, they are looking to my teeth, the tell me that my teeth are very bad, and infected,because I don't see dental care, 20 years
- English, Punjabi and Spanish
- New York University School Of Dental Medicine
Dr. Sidhu speaks Punjabi and Spanish.
