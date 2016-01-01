Overview

Dr. Prabhjot Mundi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science Center At Brooklyn College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Mundi works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.