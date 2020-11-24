Overview

Dr. Prabhjot Khalsa, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Khalsa works at Fremont Neurology Med Asscts in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.