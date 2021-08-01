Dr. Prabhavathi Gummalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gummalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prabhavathi Gummalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prabhavathi Gummalla, MD is a Pediatric Sleep Medicine Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Kurnol Med College and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
VMG - Pediatric Sleep Medicine579 Franklin Tpke # 201, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 447-8026
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Gummalla was very thorough, compassionate and listened to my concerns. During my visits with her, she answered all my questions.Her diagnostic and management skills are very good. I had been to four different sleep physicians before seeing her. I took my son to various doctors prior to this. Finally, his health issues have resolved after few visits with her. She follows up closely when needed.
About Dr. Prabhavathi Gummalla, MD
- Pediatric Sleep Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
- 1750700852
Education & Certifications
- Stonybrook University Hospital
- Brookdale University Hospital
- Kurnol Med College
- Pediatrics and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gummalla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gummalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gummalla speaks Hindi, Telugu and Urdu.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gummalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gummalla.
