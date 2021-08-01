See All Pediatric Sleep Medicine in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Prabhavathi Gummalla, MD

Pediatric Sleep Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Prabhavathi Gummalla, MD is a Pediatric Sleep Medicine Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Kurnol Med College and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Gummalla works at Valley Health System in Ridgewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    VMG - Pediatric Sleep Medicine
    579 Franklin Tpke # 201, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 447-8026

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Aug 01, 2021
Dr.Gummalla was very thorough, compassionate and listened to my concerns. During my visits with her, she answered all my questions.Her diagnostic and management skills are very good. I had been to four different sleep physicians before seeing her. I took my son to various doctors prior to this. Finally, his health issues have resolved after few visits with her. She follows up closely when needed.
— Aug 01, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Prabhavathi Gummalla, MD
About Dr. Prabhavathi Gummalla, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Sleep Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
NPI Number
  • 1750700852
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Stonybrook University Hospital
Residency
  • Brookdale University Hospital
Medical Education
  • Kurnol Med College
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics and Sleep Medicine
