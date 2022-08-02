Dr. Prabhav Tella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prabhav Tella, MD
Dr. Prabhav Tella, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences.
USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic5450 Clearfork Main St Ste 230, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 419-4501
Dermatology Solutions1600 W College St Ste LL40, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (972) 956-5541
Florida Pain and Rehab Associates2692 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 936-2070Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Prabhav Tella, MD, MPH825 W Royal Ln Ste 230, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 956-5541
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I really like Dr Tella. He has specialized education and procedures to treat back pain and has first person experience himself. He works hard to control the source of the pain, not just prescribe opiates. I've had very good results with him.
About Dr. Prabhav Tella, MD
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Master's Public Health
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Tella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tella has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tella speaks Spanish and Telugu.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Tella. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tella.
