Dr. Prabhat Tandon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mount Dora, FL. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tandon works at Lakeview Internal Medicine PA in Mount Dora, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL and Summerfield, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.