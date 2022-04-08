Dr. Prabhat Tandon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tandon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prabhat Tandon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prabhat Tandon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mount Dora, FL. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Lakeside Family Medicine P.A.4685 N Highway 19A, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Directions (352) 735-3755
Lakeview Internal Medicine18550 US Highway 441 Ste A, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Directions (352) 735-3755
Lakeview Internal Medicine910 Old Camp Rd Ste 200, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 775-4868Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Physicians of Central Florida PA10250 SE 167th Place Rd Ste 5-1, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (352) 307-9925
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Random is the best endocrinologist I have seen. He listens to you and makes appropriate recommendations for my diabetes. In three months my A1C has gone from 7.9 to 6.3. I’m very impressed and I will be a patient of his for years to come.
About Dr. Prabhat Tandon, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi
- 1245265941
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Tandon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tandon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tandon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tandon has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tandon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tandon speaks Hindi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Tandon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tandon.
