Dr. Prabhat Sinha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from M G M Medical College, Ranchi University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Sinha works at Ocean Family and Geriatrics in Toms River, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.