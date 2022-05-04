Overview

Dr. Prabhat Hebbar, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University|University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, CHI St. Vincent North and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Hebbar works at CHI St Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas North Little Rock in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sinus Bradycardia and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

