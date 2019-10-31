Overview

Dr. Prabhas Trivedi, MD is a Dermatologist in Old Bridge, NJ. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Trivedi works at Certified Dermatology in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in West Berlin, NJ, Hamilton, NJ, Mantua, NJ, Hillsborough, NJ, Bayonne, NJ, Westville, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.