Dr. Prabhas Trivedi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prabhas Trivedi, MD is a Dermatologist in Old Bridge, NJ. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Trivedi works at
Locations
Nj Certified Dermatology PC200 Perrine Rd Ste 226, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 456-7777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
West Berlin175 S Route 73, West Berlin, NJ 08091 Directions (732) 456-7777
Hamilton2275 Highway 33 Ste 303, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (732) 456-7777Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Mantua1141 Mantua Pike, Mantua, NJ 08051 Directions (732) 456-7777Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hillsborough247 Us Highway 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (732) 456-7777
Certified Dermatology668 Broadway # 670, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (732) 456-7777
Certified Dermatology1200 Delsea Dr, Westville, NJ 08093 Directions (732) 456-7777
Certified Dermatology2446 Church Rd, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (570) 800-2001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UPMC
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trivedi performed an excision of abnormal cells from my upper back. I am a very nervous patient and this was my first experience. I was extra nervous since it was another Dr. who had been treating me originally. Dr. Trivedi put me at ease and helped me fight my anxiety while gently removing this bit of unusual cell growth. If I have to go through this again, I would return to this kind Dr. The staff was very friendly as well. Freehold location of Certified Dermatology on 10/29/19.
About Dr. Prabhas Trivedi, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1902856834
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
