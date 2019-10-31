See All Dermatologists in Old Bridge, NJ
Dr. Prabhas Trivedi, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (93)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Prabhas Trivedi, MD is a Dermatologist in Old Bridge, NJ. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Trivedi works at Certified Dermatology in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in West Berlin, NJ, Hamilton, NJ, Mantua, NJ, Hillsborough, NJ, Bayonne, NJ, Westville, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nj Certified Dermatology PC
    200 Perrine Rd Ste 226, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 456-7777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    West Berlin
    175 S Route 73, West Berlin, NJ 08091 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 456-7777
  3. 3
    Hamilton
    2275 Highway 33 Ste 303, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 456-7777
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  4. 4
    Mantua
    1141 Mantua Pike, Mantua, NJ 08051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 456-7777
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Hillsborough
    247 Us Highway 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 456-7777
  6. 6
    Certified Dermatology
    668 Broadway # 670, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 456-7777
  7. 7
    Certified Dermatology
    1200 Delsea Dr, Westville, NJ 08093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 456-7777
  8. 8
    Certified Dermatology
    2446 Church Rd, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 800-2001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Acne
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Acne
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UPMC
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 31, 2019
    Dr. Trivedi performed an excision of abnormal cells from my upper back. I am a very nervous patient and this was my first experience. I was extra nervous since it was another Dr. who had been treating me originally. Dr. Trivedi put me at ease and helped me fight my anxiety while gently removing this bit of unusual cell growth. If I have to go through this again, I would return to this kind Dr. The staff was very friendly as well. Freehold location of Certified Dermatology on 10/29/19.
    JennS — Oct 31, 2019
    About Dr. Prabhas Trivedi, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1902856834
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prabhas Trivedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trivedi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trivedi has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trivedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Trivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivedi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trivedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trivedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

