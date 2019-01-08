See All Psychiatrists in Blackwood, NJ
Dr. Prabhaker Patel, MD

Psychiatry
2 (25)
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Prabhaker Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Blackwood, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Patel works at Prabhaker S Patel MD PA in Blackwood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Prabhaker S Patel MD PA
    901 Route 168 Ste 101, Blackwood, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 228-7577

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 08, 2019
    I saw Dr. Patel for the first time yesterday. I was a bit apprehensive after reading negative reviews. However, my personal experience with Dr. Patel was quite the opposite. He was friendly and asked a lot of questions. He listened to me intently and was not trying to rush me out and just write me prescriptions as I had read in a few reviews. He truly cared about helping me in the long run and explained in detail what options he had in mind. I am very happy to have found him. Thank you Dr. Patel
    Barbara Sanborn in Stratford, NJ — Jan 08, 2019
    About Dr. Prabhaker Patel, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1639242852
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Prabhaker S Patel MD PA in Blackwood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

