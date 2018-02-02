Dr. Prabhakara Somayaji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Somayaji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prabhakara Somayaji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prabhakara Somayaji, MD is an Urology Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Somayaji works at
Locations
Doctor Associates549 4th St, Niagara Falls, NY 14301 Directions (716) 285-0853
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center621 10th St, Niagara Falls, NY 14301 Directions (716) 278-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Somayaji?
Dr. Somayaji is caring, takes time to answer all your questions and explain every procedure fully. You may have a longer wait in his office than you'd like but he's worth it. He's performed 3 procedures on me and all have come out wonderfully. I just had a kidney stone removed by Shock Wave Lithotripsy and it was the easiest surgery ever. No pain and no negative after effects. Thank you Dr. Somayaji.
About Dr. Prabhakara Somayaji, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1871682260
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Pk Meml Inst
- Albert Einstein Coll Med|UMDNJ-Rutgers
- Ravenswood Hosp
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Somayaji has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Somayaji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Somayaji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Somayaji works at
Dr. Somayaji has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Somayaji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Somayaji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somayaji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Somayaji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Somayaji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.