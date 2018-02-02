Overview

Dr. Prabhakara Somayaji, MD is an Urology Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Somayaji works at Champaign Dental Group in Niagara Falls, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.