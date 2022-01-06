Dr. Kunamneni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prabhakara Kunamneni, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Prabhakara Kunamneni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Waterman.
Jorge O Diaz MD PA1825 Salk Ave, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 343-1158
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent doctor, and very concerned. Saved my life. Listens.
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Kunamneni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kunamneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kunamneni has seen patients for Heart Disease, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunamneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kunamneni speaks Hindi.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunamneni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunamneni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunamneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunamneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.