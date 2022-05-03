Overview

Dr. Prabhakar Tipitneni, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in South Kingstown, RI.



They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Postnasal Drip and Facial Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.