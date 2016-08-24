Overview

Dr. Prabhakar Swaroop, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hutchinson, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Swaroop works at Hutchinson Clinic, PA in Hutchinson, KS with other offices in Dallas, TX and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Dysphagia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.