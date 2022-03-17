Overview

Dr. Prabhakar Rumalla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Rumalla works at Gastroenterology Associates of Ocala in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Abdominal Pain and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.