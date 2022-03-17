Dr. Prabhakar Rumalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rumalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prabhakar Rumalla, MD
Overview
Dr. Prabhakar Rumalla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Rumalla works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Ocala1901 SE 18th Ave Ste 400, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 732-8905Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He has a great bedside manor and reassures you prior to the procedure. Afterwards He spends plenty of time with you explaining your results. This was my 4th colonoscopy in my life and by far the best experience of them all. I recommend him very highly. He is surrounded by a great staff as well.
About Dr. Prabhakar Rumalla, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- A C Logan Mem Hospital
- Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
