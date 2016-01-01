Dr. Prabal Guha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prabal Guha, MD
Overview
Dr. Prabal Guha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Cheraw, Mcleod Health Clarendon, McLeod Regional Medical Center and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Dr. Guha works at
Locations
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings101 William H Johnson St Ste 600, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 667-1891
Mcleod Physician Associates II540 Physicians Ln, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 883-5171
Hospital Affiliations
- Mcleod Health Cheraw
- Mcleod Health Clarendon
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Prabal Guha, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1043277304
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Guha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Guha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Guha has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension.
Dr. Guha speaks Bengali.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Guha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.