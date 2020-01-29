See All Allergists & Immunologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Powlin Manuel, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Powlin Manuel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Medical College Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala University and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Women's And Children's Hospital.

Dr. Manuel works at Manuel Medical Clinic in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Manuel Medical Clinic
    104 Genevieve Dr, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 898-3120
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbeville General Hospital
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
  • Women's And Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Airborne Allergies Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergan Cross-Reactivity Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergic Tension Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Antibiotic Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Inch Ant Sting Chevron Icon
Infant Asthma Chevron Icon
Infantile Colic Chevron Icon
Infantile Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Infective Meningitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 29, 2020
    My daughter has been seeing Dr Manual for 20yrs. He and his staff are always extremely thorough with her. His NP, Ms Jamie, is as well. We couldn’t be more confident in them. She will be a patient as long as she can. I’m just leaving a review because I just recommended him to a family member.
    J. Everett — Jan 29, 2020
    About Dr. Powlin Manuel, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Malayalam
    NPI Number
    • 1346251865
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • La State University Med Center
    Residency
    • Harlem Hospital Center
    Internship
    • Trivandrum Medical College
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala University
    Undergraduate School
    • Mar Ivanious College
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Powlin Manuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manuel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manuel works at Manuel Medical Clinic in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Manuel’s profile.

    Dr. Manuel has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Manuel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manuel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

