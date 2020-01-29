Dr. Powlin Manuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Powlin Manuel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Powlin Manuel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Medical College Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala University and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Women's And Children's Hospital.
Locations
Manuel Medical Clinic104 Genevieve Dr, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 898-3120Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Women's And Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My daughter has been seeing Dr Manual for 20yrs. He and his staff are always extremely thorough with her. His NP, Ms Jamie, is as well. We couldn’t be more confident in them. She will be a patient as long as she can. I’m just leaving a review because I just recommended him to a family member.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- 1346251865
- La State University Med Center
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Trivandrum Medical College
- Medical College Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala University
- Mar Ivanious College
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Manuel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manuel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manuel works at
Dr. Manuel has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manuel speaks Malayalam.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Manuel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manuel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.