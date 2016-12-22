Overview

Dr. Powlimi Soni, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Soni works at Soundview Medical Associates in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.