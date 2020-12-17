Overview

Dr. Powell Auer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Auer works at Christus Schumpert Group in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.