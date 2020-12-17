Dr. Powell Auer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Auer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Powell Auer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Powell Auer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Locations
Highland Clinic A Prof Med Corp.1455 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 798-4623
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Auer is the best dr I have ever seen.. he is patient with his patients and tells the truth if u need surgery or not.. he will not operate unless it is absolutely necessary.. he is very up front and to the point..
About Dr. Powell Auer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1073735338
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Auer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Auer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Auer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Auer has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Auer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Auer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auer.
