Dr. Povilas Vitenas, MD
Overview
Dr. Povilas Vitenas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.
Locations
Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery Center4208 Richmond Ave Ste 200, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (281) 484-0088Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Recently decided after a long while to finally go in for a breast augmentation. Already a mother of one and a long distance runner, I wanted to fuller breasts again that looked natural. From my phone conversation with my case manager through surgery, Dr. Vitenas and his staff have been thorough, professional, timely, and made me feel at ease every step of the way. My initial consultation was with my husband, a fellow physician, who immediately after our visit agreed that this was the surgeon he’d trust to do cosmetic work on his wife. Impeccable offices, staff, and seamless process.
About Dr. Povilas Vitenas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- Charity Hospital
- Charity Hosp/Tulane Affil Program
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vitenas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vitenas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vitenas speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Vitenas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vitenas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vitenas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vitenas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.