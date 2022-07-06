Dr. Pouyan Famini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Famini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pouyan Famini, MD
Dr. Pouyan Famini, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
UCLA Endocrine Center100 Medical Plz Ste 310, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 267-7838Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UCLA Health Encino Primary & Specialty Care15503 Ventura Blvd Ste 240, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 461-8148
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Amazing Dr who listens to your questions and answers throughly. He makes you feel comfortable to ask questions, unlike other drs and remembers everything. I visit him 1-2 times a year for check ups and he will remember questions I asked from my last appointment and ask if things have improved (even if it’s not thyroid related). He regulated my thyroid levels right away and kept them on track through my pregnancy as well! Definitely recommend
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
